FansTime Market Capitalization Tops $658,866.28 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market cap of $658,866.28 and approximately $219,581.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FansTime Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

