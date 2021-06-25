FaraLand 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $633,881.00 (FARA)

FaraLand (CURRENCY:FARA) traded up 47.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. One FaraLand coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FaraLand has traded up 29% against the US dollar. FaraLand has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $633,881.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FaraLand Coin Profile

FaraLand’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,694,650 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io

Buying and Selling FaraLand

