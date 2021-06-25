Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSLY. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

NYSE:FSLY opened at $59.21 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.79. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $925,379.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,439,446.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,224,116. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.