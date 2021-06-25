Feathercoin (FTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,460.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $7,460.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 67.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

