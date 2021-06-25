Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 103,408 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 106.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,408 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.13% of Capri worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $2,175,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $1,664,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Capri by 87.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

