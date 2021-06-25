Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 2,709 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,546 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,892,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $355.88 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $357.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.09.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

