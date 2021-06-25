Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 8,396 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.44% of Triumph Bancorp worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,945,000 after buying an additional 100,698 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after buying an additional 127,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,604,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

In related news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $77.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

