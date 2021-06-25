Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after buying an additional 3,340,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,883,000 after buying an additional 489,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,630,000 after buying an additional 208,441 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,120,000 after buying an additional 588,982 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,756,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,499,000 after buying an additional 278,386 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

