Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of Universal Display worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $190,214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,318,000 after acquiring an additional 60,733 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLED opened at $219.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $143.51 and a one year high of $262.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.35.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

