Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3,017.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,853 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after acquiring an additional 935,704 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,428,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,321,000 after purchasing an additional 130,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,766,000 after purchasing an additional 112,764 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $211.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.30. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.