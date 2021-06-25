Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,669 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 54,573 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Autodesk by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,342 shares of company stock worth $2,577,407. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $286.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 107.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

