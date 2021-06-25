Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,507,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,987 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 13.62% of Quest Resource worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 89.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on QRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 32,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $143,978.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $115.13 million, a PE ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

