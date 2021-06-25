Federated Hermes Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 158,565.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,350 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.69% of Cambium Networks worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMBM opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CMBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $289,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501 in the last three months. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

