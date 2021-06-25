Federated Hermes Inc. Has $8.64 Million Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 2,652.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,999 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.34% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $15.69 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

