Federated Hermes Inc. Has $8.82 Million Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,422 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Kontoor Brands worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

