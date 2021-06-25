Federated Hermes Inc. Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,294 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 45.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 574,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,362,000 after buying an additional 180,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,959,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,224,000 after buying an additional 441,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 896.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 90,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

GLPI stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

