Federated Hermes Inc. Has $9.87 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,140 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.27.

NYSE SPOT opened at $264.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $211.10 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

