Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 199.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,838 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of PVH worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,658,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 178.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in PVH by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in PVH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

PVH stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

