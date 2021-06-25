Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 33,885 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,885 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.28% of PotlatchDeltic worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $44,605,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,763,000 after buying an additional 361,809 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,738,000 after buying an additional 235,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after buying an additional 205,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 552.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after buying an additional 203,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.32. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

