Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 48,487 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 626.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,487 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.16% of Medpace worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $177.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.22 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.70.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $2,712,077.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,301,135.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,195 shares of company stock worth $40,767,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

