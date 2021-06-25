Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 300,000 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.35% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYTE stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE).

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.