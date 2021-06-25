Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 301.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.44.

Shares of PSA opened at $301.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.89. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $305.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

