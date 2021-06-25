Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $346,847,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,893 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.01.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.26 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

