FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.40.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $303.69 on Friday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.