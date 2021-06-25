FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 110.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,342 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,539,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.77.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $15.50 on Friday, reaching $288.19. 173,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,295. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

