FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,756 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,326,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $303.69 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $339.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

