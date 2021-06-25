FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FDX. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.58.
Shares of FedEx stock opened at $303.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.47. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $3,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Read More: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $339.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.58.
Shares of FedEx stock opened at $303.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.47.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.
In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.