FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FDX. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.58.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $303.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.47. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $3,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

