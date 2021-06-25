FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $381.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $366.00 to $381.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.12.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $14.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.68. 255,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,295. FedEx has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

