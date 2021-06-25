FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Morgan Stanley

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.58.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $303.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.47. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.