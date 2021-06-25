Feellike Hits Market Capitalization of $17,300.97 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, Feellike has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,300.97 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00046427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00099702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00163594 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,268.71 or 1.00224184 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.