Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by AO Asset Management LP

AO Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 2.4% of AO Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $31,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $396,075,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,362,000 after buying an additional 1,940,573 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of -383.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

