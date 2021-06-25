Fifth Third Bancorp Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Shares of FITB opened at $38.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.48. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

