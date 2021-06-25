Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Stock Price Down 4%

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) shares traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $7.97. 10,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,116,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

FOA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Finance Of America Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

