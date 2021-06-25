Financial Comparison: Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) and Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) and Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zepp Health and Capcom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zepp Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Capcom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zepp Health and Capcom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zepp Health $985.96 million 0.72 $35.06 million N/A N/A Capcom $895.90 million 6.90 $234.28 million $0.34 42.60

Capcom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zepp Health.

Risk and Volatility

Zepp Health has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capcom has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zepp Health and Capcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zepp Health 2.62% 6.39% 2.94% Capcom 21.86% 19.18% 14.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.8% of Zepp Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Capcom shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capcom beats Zepp Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc. under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands. It provides charts and graphs to display analysis of the activity and biometric data collected from users through its Mi Fit and Amazfit mobile apps. Zepp Health Corporation has strategic collaborations with Timex Group to develop smart watches; and AliveCor, Inc. to deliver a medical functionality to wearable devices. The company was formerly known as Huami Corporation and changed its name to Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Zepp Health Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

About Capcom

Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities primarily in commercial complexes, as well as hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of frames and LCD devices for gaming machines, as well as software. The Other Businesses segment publishes walkthrough and strategy guides, as well as game art books; licenses movies, animated television programs, music CDs and merchandise. Capcom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

