Financial Survey: Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) and ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) and ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stabilis Solutions and ENAGAS S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A ENAGAS S A/ADR 5 3 0 0 1.38

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -12.19% -8.90% -6.88% ENAGAS S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENAGAS S A/ADR has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $41.55 million 4.13 -$6.76 million N/A N/A ENAGAS S A/ADR $1.29 billion 4.75 $473.33 million N/A N/A

ENAGAS S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ENAGAS S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ENAGAS S A/ADR beats Stabilis Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. Enagás, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

