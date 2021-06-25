Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading Down 4.3%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares were down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.53. Approximately 1,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 62,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNCH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth $2,515,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth $181,000. TRB Advisors LP acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth $8,751,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth $2,584,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth $6,299,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

