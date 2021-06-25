Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.75. Finning International shares last traded at C$32.94, with a volume of 336,071 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.35.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 2.1600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk bought 3,175 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.72 per share, with a total value of C$107,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,053,277.92. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,255. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $544,682.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

