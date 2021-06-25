FIO Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $49.39 million and $4.00 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000713 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001379 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 765,961,636 coins and its circulating supply is 334,410,135 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.