FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,936 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.05% of FireEye worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of FEYE opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. FireEye, Inc. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other FireEye news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

