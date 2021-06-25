FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,165,567 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 371,661 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 5.94% of FireEye worth $277,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,837,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,095,000. CRV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,527,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.12.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

