First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Shares Down 1.5%

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60.

About First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Tennessee and Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, Christmas club, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

