First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Position Increased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,366 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 148,408 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.42% of First Hawaiian worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,475,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 15.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 165,994 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

FHB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

