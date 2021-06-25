First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,753,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.40% of First Horizon worth $131,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 51.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

