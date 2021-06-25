First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Position Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310,420 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Horizon worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of FHN opened at $17.51 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FHN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.