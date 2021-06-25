First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Up 4.8%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.64 and last traded at $88.60. Approximately 65,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,582,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 297.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

