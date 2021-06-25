Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.74. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 11,309 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a net margin of 781.32% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

