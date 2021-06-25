Flamingo (FLM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23.90 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $52.11 million and approximately $23.90 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00046589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00164197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00098922 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,257.41 or 1.00035537 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

