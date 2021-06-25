Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.04. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 75,916 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 118,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 90,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.