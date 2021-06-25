Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to report $28.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $15.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $124.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.56 million to $130.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $191.27 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $220.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLXN stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.40. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

