FLIP (FLP) Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One FLIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market cap of $227,448.30 and $9.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00054502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00021049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00604794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038684 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

